Back edge of the upper low will give us one more day of clouds and chill along with a few showers. Ridging will then build into the region to give us better weather tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.48″ / Normal: 2.32″ / Year: 35.04″/ Normal: 33.00″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset: 6:38 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/4 minutes
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers
High: 51-55
Wind: W 5-15
TONIGHT:
Clouds give way to some clearing later
Low: 44 Erie/38-42 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Becoming SW 5-10
WEDNESDAY:
Partly sunny and milder
High: Near 60
Wind: S/SW 5-15