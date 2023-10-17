Back edge of the upper low will give us one more day of clouds and chill along with a few showers. Ridging will then build into the region to give us better weather tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.48″ / Normal: 2.32″ / Year: 35.04″/ Normal: 33.00″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset: 6:38 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/4 minutes

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

High: 51-55

Wind: W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clouds give way to some clearing later

Low: 44 Erie/38-42 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and milder

High: Near 60

Wind: S/SW 5-15