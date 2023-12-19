Snow moves out quickly today with a blustery NW breeze keeping us chilly. Drier for the rest of the week with clouds building up Thursday and Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4:00 AM Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.23″ / Month: 2.14″ / Normal: 2.43″ / Year: 41.08″/ Normal: 41.24″
Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 12.2″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 21.9″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes
TUESDAY:
Some morning snow showers and a few inland squalls, tapering off toward midday. An additional 1″, with up to 3″ more in the snow belts for the morning
High: 28-32
Winds: NW 15-25 G30
TUESDAY NIGHT:
Becoming Partly Cloudy
Low: 24 Erie…Upper teens Inland/Mountains
Wind: SW 5-15
WEDNESDAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny and not as cold
High: 38-42
Winds: S 5-15