Snow moves out quickly today with a blustery NW breeze keeping us chilly. Drier for the rest of the week with clouds building up Thursday and Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4:00 AM Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.23″ / Month: 2.14″ / Normal: 2.43″ / Year: 41.08″/ Normal: 41.24″

Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 12.2″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 21.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes

TUESDAY:

Some morning snow showers and a few inland squalls, tapering off toward midday. An additional 1″, with up to 3″ more in the snow belts for the morning

High: 28-32

Winds: NW 15-25 G30

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Becoming Partly Cloudy

Low: 24 Erie…Upper teens Inland/Mountains

Wind: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny and not as cold

High: 38-42

Winds: S 5-15