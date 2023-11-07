Cooler air will filter into the region today in the wake of a frontal passage last night. Only a few showers expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.28″ / Normal: 0.78″ / Year: 37.14″/ Normal: 35.841″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 1.0″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 1.1″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset: 5:08 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/7 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few showers. Turning cooler

Temperatures fall into the 40s by midday/afternoon

Winds: WNW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Much Cooler

Low: 33-38

Wind: NW 5-15, becoming E

WEDNESDAY:

Some morning sun, then increasing clouds with some late day showers possible

High: 50-55

Winds: E 10-15