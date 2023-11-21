Strong low pressure system will move into the central Great Lakes today, giving us strong gusty winds and rain into tonight. Showers will diminish tomorrow morning. It looks mainly dry and cool for Thanksgiving into Saturday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.03″ / Normal: 2.49″ / Year: 37.89″/ Normal: 37.55″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 5.0″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 5.1″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/39 Minutes

TODAY:

Showers develop early to mid morning. Some sleet may mix in for the eastern Mountains. Strong gusty winds, especially near the lake shore

High: 47-51, except 41-44 Warren/Chautauqua counties

Wind: SE 20-35, with gusts to 50 near the lake shore

TONIGHT:

Gusty winds gradually subsiding. Periods of showers

Low: 38-44

Wind: SE 20-30 G45 evening…15-25 after midnight

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with some showers at times, especially morning

High: 44-48

Winds: NW 12-25