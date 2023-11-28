Lake effect snow showers will continue today, with some embedded squalls south of I-90. Up to 6″ or so possible south of Erie. As winds go SW tonight, lake effect snow bands move back over the region, with a few inches possible.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.37″ / Month: 1.89″ / Normal: 3.375″ / Year: 38.75″/ Normal: 38.43″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 1.2″ / Month: 1.2″/Normal: 7.6″/Season: 3.5/Normal: 8.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/25 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy and cold with some lake effect snow showers and some embedded inland squalls. 1-2″ more for Erie…3-7″ snow belts from I-90 to Meadville. 2-3″ Warren

High: 27-32

Wind: W 15-30 with higher gusts

TONIGHT:

Blustery & Cold. Some snow showers, ending late tonight. Another 1-3″

Low: 16-22

Winds: W-SW 15-25 G30

TUESDAY:

Brisk with scattered light snow showers or flurries.

High: 33-37

Wind: SSW 12-25 G30