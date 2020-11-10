Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

The last of the warm days today as high pressure off the east coast moves out and a cold front approaches. This front will set off some showers tonight and tomorrow morning, with more seasonable temperatures into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.65″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 1.4″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 1.6″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset 5:04 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 59 Minute

TODAY:

More sunshine with record warmth again

High: 74-78 Erie…70-75 Inland.

Wind: S 10-20, with higher gusts at times near the lake

TONIGHT:

Becoming cloudy and windy. Rain likely after midnight

Low: 57-62

Wind: S/SW 15-30 with some gusts to 35-40 possible

