Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

The last of the warm days today as high pressure off the east coast moves out and a cold front approaches. This front will set off some showers tonight and tomorrow morning, with more seasonable temperatures into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.65″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 1.4″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 1.6″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset 5:04 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 59 Minute
TODAY:
More sunshine with record warmth again
High: 74-78 Erie…70-75 Inland.
Wind: S 10-20, with higher gusts at times near the lake
TONIGHT:
Becoming cloudy and windy. Rain likely after midnight
Low: 57-62
Wind: S/SW 15-30 with some gusts to 35-40 possible
