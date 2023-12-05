Low pressure will slide into the area today, setting off some wet snow showers into tonight. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Snow showers diminish late tonight.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 1.23″ / Normal: 0.53″ / Year: 40.17″/ Normal: 39.34″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 2.3″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 12.0″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/16 Minutes

TODAY:

Some light rain or snow showers possible in the morning. Steadier wet snow showers this afternoon, mixing with rain at times. Little for Erie. 1/2-1″ inland areas and eastern mountains.

High: 36-39

Wind: SW-W 5-10

TONIGHT:

Evening snow showers, then occasional light snow after midnight. Less than an inch most areas, with locally 1-2″ possible in the snow belts, mainly through midnight

Low: Near 32 Erie….28-31 inland/mountains

Winds: NW-N 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Cold with passing bands of snow showers. Little additional accumulation

Highs: 33-37

Winds: NNW 10-15