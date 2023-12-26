Frontal system will stay in the area today into tomorrow, allowing for some showers to fall through the period. Cooler air will follow by Thursday as the front slides south of us.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.30″ / Normal: 3.37″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 42.18″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 20.0″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 29.7″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset: 4:54 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes

TODAY:

Rain likely in the morning, with more on and off showers for the afternoon

High: 57 Erie/Low to mid 50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: SSE 12-25

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Rain

Low: 48 Erie/Low to mid 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: SSE 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with showery periods

High: 48-53

Winds: Variable 5-10