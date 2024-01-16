Windy and cold today. Lake effect snow bands, with some squalls north of Edinboro. Some good amounts possible today near the lake shore, though there is uncertainty with the placement of the heavier bands.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: Trace / Month: 1.49″ / Normal: 1.80″ / Year: 1.49″/ Normal: 1.80″

Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace / Month: 2.4″ / Normal: 16.2″/ Season: 9.2″/ Normal: 52.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset: 5:15 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/29 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy with snow showers near the lake, with 3-6″ possible north of Waterford, to 1-2″ Meadville. Less than an inch Warren.

High: 17-22

Wind: W-SW 5-15/15-30 Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Snow ending early evening near the lake, with another inch possible. Otherwise partly cloudy and cold. Gusty winds

Low: 6-9 Erie/1 to 5 Inland & Mountains

Winds: WSW 10-20 G30 Lake

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny, Windy & Very Cold

High: 17-22

Wind: W-SW 15-30 Lakeshore