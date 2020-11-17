Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

NW flow will become established overnight, allowing for some lake effect bands of snow and rain through mid week. Warmer weather to follow for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.16″ / Month: 1.26″ / Normal: 2.08″ / Year: 35.58″ / Normal: 36.57″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 3.0″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 3.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:14 AM / Sunset 4:57 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 43 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy and chilly. Periods of snow/rain showers. Little accumulation north of I-90. 1-3″ with locally higher amounts in the snow belts east to Warren

High: Holding near 40 Erie….mid/upper 30s Elsewhere

Wind: NW 15-35.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy & Breezy. Snow Showers, Possibly Mixed with Rain Showers along the lakeshore A coating to locally 1-3″ snow belts

Low: 33 Erie….20s Inland.

Wind: NW 20-30/10-15.

