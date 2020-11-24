Click here for the Tuesday Morning forecast

Expect a slushy 1-2 inches through early Sunday in some of the higher elevations South of the lake shore, with perhaps some freezing rain in the mountains. As the low passes through, enough warm air streams North changing wet snow over to rain by midday Sunday. Could be some locally heavy rain by late Sunday. Turning somewhat colder again by Monday with some lingering rain or snow showers around. It will be windy and chilly on Monday. Temperatures may slowly fall through the day.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint, 10:42 PM Saturday