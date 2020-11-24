Click here for the Tuesday Morning forecast

High pressure will keep things dry today, with some sun at times. Warm front will set off a little mix of rain/snow this evening. Milder air for Wednesday through Thanksgiving
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.32″ / Month: 2.93″ / Normal: 3.02″ / Year: 37.25″ / Normal: 37.51″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 1.1″/Normal: 5.3″ / Year: 1.1″ / Normal: 5.5″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 4:53 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 31 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers possible near sunset
Low: 40-44 Erie…38-42 Inland/Mountains.
Wind: SE 5-12
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain or snow showers this evening
Low: Near 35 Erie…29-33 inland/mountains
Wind: SSE 8-15.
