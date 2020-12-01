Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Major winter storm will give us plenty of snow, heavy at times, in the snow belts south of I-90. Lesser amount for Erie

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.68″ / Month: 4.37″ / Normal: 3.93″ / Year: 38.69″ / Normal: 38.42″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.1″/Normal: 8.5″ / Year: 1.1″ / Normal: 8.7″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 20 Minutes

TODAY:

Snow or Snow mixed with Rain at times (north of I-90). Windy & Cold. 1-3″ lake shore (inch or less lake front), with 5-9″ possible in the snow belts…3-5″ Warren

High: 35-38 Erie….32-35 Inland.

Wind: W 15-30 G35 Lake

TONIGHT:

Snow…1-3″ for Erie/Lakeshore, with 4-8″ possible in the snow belts, mainly through midnight

Low: 34 Erie….29-33 Inland.

Wind: NW 12-25 G35 Lake

