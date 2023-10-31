Low pressure will drag a cold front across the area Tuesday and Tuesday night. So more rain and snow chances are possible into Wednesday. Nothing substantial snow wise, but a chilly and somewhat damp Halloween. Conditions will improve later Wednesday afternoon.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.40″ / Month: 4.06″ / Normal: 4.25″ / Year: 36.62″/ Normal: 34.93″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:52 AM / Sunset: 6:16 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/24 Minutes
TUESDAY:
Chance of scattered rain or snow showers, but mainly dry. Mostly Cloudy with some sun possible. Little to no accumulation
High: Near 45 Erie/38-43 Inland and Mountains
Wind: WSW 5-10
TUESDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of more snow showers, possibly mixed with rain showers north of I-90. Decent burst possible after 8PM. Coating to an inch possible inland south of I-90 and in the mountains
Low: 34 Erie…28-33 elsewhere
Wind: SW-NW 5-10
WEDNESDAY:
Chance of Morning Rain/Snow Showers and then a chance of spotty rain showers into the afternoon. Little Accumulation and Clouds Probably Breaking for some PM Sun
High: 44 Erie/Near 40 Inland and Mountains
Wind: NW-10