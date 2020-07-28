Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Drier air and sunshine filtering in today. After a tranquil night, the next front may set off some scattered showers/storms tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.76″ /Normal: 3.06″/ Year: 22.70″/Normal: 21.88″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:11 AM / Sunset 8:43 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 32 Minutes
TODAY:
Clearing skies and less humid
High: 79-83
Winds: NW 5-15, becoming W
TONIGHT:
Starlit and dry. Clouds thicken in Erie late
Low: 67 Erie/57-65 Inland & mountains
Wind: S-SW 5-10
TOMORROW:
Variable cloudiness with scattered showers and storms
High: 80-84
Winds: SW 10-15 G20