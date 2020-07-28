Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Breezy and turning less humid by late Monday. Overall a nice day with only thin cirrus clouds over the southern skies closer to a stalled cold front over the Ohio valley. Much more comfortable, as high pressure resides over Great Lakes Monday night. Expect comfortable humidity levels again Tuesday but a warm front begins to approach and lift through midweek ushering higher humidity along with a chance of showers and storms again by Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:10 PM Sunday