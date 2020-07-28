Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Drier air and sunshine filtering in today. After a tranquil night, the next front may set off some scattered showers/storms tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.76″ /Normal: 3.06″/ Year: 22.70″/Normal: 21.88″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:11 AM / Sunset 8:43 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 32 Minutes

TODAY:

Clearing skies and less humid

High: 79-83

Winds: NW 5-15, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Starlit and dry. Clouds thicken in Erie late

Low: 67 Erie/57-65 Inland & mountains

Wind: S-SW 5-10

TOMORROW:

Variable cloudiness with scattered showers and storms

High: 80-84

Winds: SW 10-15 G20

