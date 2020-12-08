Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weak wave may set off a little mix today. Warm front will then set off scattered rain or snow showers tonight into early Wednesday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6:00 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.50″ / Normal: 0.87″ / Year: 39.39″ / Normal: 39.29″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 4.6″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 13.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 12 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness. A few flurries or sprinkles possible

High: 35-40.

Wind: NW-W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. some late light snow, possibly mixing with some rain Erie. Inland snowbelts may get a little freezing mix

Low: Near 32 Erie….25-30 inland. Temps rise late

Wind: W-SW 10-20 G 25-30 Lake

