Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Clouds hold tough this morning, with perhaps some leftover flurries. Some clearing for the afternoon. The clearing will not last long, though. Major winter storm will move to our south tomorrow and tomorrow night. We will see some accumulations from this storm, mainly south and east of Erie.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:15 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.73″ / Normal: 1.75″ / Year: 39.62″ / Normal: 40.17″
Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 10.5″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 19.2″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 8 Minutes
TUESDAY:
Cloudy this morning with a chance of flurries. Some PM clearing
High: 29-34
Wind: NW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy
Low: 24-28 Erie…17-22 Inland & Mountains
Wind: East 5-15.
