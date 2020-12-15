Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Clouds hold tough this morning, with perhaps some leftover flurries. Some clearing for the afternoon. The clearing will not last long, though. Major winter storm will move to our south tomorrow and tomorrow night. We will see some accumulations from this storm, mainly south and east of Erie.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:15 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.73″ / Normal: 1.75″ / Year: 39.62″ / Normal: 40.17″

Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 10.5″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 19.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 8 Minutes

TUESDAY:

Cloudy this morning with a chance of flurries. Some PM clearing

High: 29-34

Wind: NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy

Low: 24-28 Erie…17-22 Inland & Mountains

Wind: East 5-15.

