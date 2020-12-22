Click here for the Tuesday Morning forecast

Mix of rain and snow will continue into mid morning before tapering off. We than get a nice mild break tomorrow. Strong cold front will pass through Thursday, changing the rain to snow for the afternoon, and setting up good lake effect bands into Christmas day.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 2.58″ / Year: 39.93″ / Normal: 41.00″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 6.9″/Normal: 17.1″ / Year: 8.0″ / Normal: 25.8″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 4:53 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 7 Minutes
TODAY:
Periods of wet snow, mixing with rain, into mid morning. Another coating to 1″ in the snow belts, little for the city. Mainly cloudy the rest of the day
High: Near 40 Erie/upper 30s inland and mountains
Wind: W-NW 12-25
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy
Low: Near 32 Erie….25-30 inland and mountains
Wind: W-S 5-15