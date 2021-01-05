Click here for the Tuesday morning forecast

Trapped moisture will remain in place through tomorrow, with scattered to isolated areas of mixed precipitation at times. Little ice or accumulation of snow expected. Should see more sun later this week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace / Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.44″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.44″
Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 4,2″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 40.4″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:04 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Clouds and morning fog. Scattered areas of morning freezing drizzle and flurries (just drizzle and flurries north of I-90). Little drizzle or flurries for the afternoon. Watch for slick roads away from the lake shore through late morning.
High: 33-37
Wind: Light
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or drizzle…Inch or less.
Low: 32 Erie…27-32 inland.
Wind: Light