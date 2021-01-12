Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Generally a good amount of cloudiness can be expected through tomorrow, while several little waves will set off some widely scattered snow flakes or drizzle.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.17″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.17″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 10.2″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 46.4″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 5:11 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 23 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or drizzle possible
High: 30-35.
Wind: SW 5-15.
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or freezing drizzle. No ice or accumulation expected
Low: Near 32 Erie…20s inland.
Wind: SW 5-12
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.