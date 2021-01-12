Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Generally a good amount of cloudiness can be expected through tomorrow, while several little waves will set off some widely scattered snow flakes or drizzle.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.17″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.17″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 10.2″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 46.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 5:11 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 23 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or drizzle possible

High: 30-35.

Wind: SW 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or freezing drizzle. No ice or accumulation expected

Low: Near 32 Erie…20s inland.

Wind: SW 5-12

