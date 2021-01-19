Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Lake effect snow showers will hit mainly the lake shore areas today. As winds shift tonight, the bands will move inland with some accumulations likely.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 1.55″/ Month: 2.89″ / Normal: 1.83″ / Year: 2.89″ / Normal: 1.83″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 12.1″/ Month: 14.8″/Normal: 18.3″ / Year: 41.8″ / Normal: 54.5″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 5:19 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 35 Minutes

TODAY:

Periods of snow showers with some steady snows at times Erie to North of Edinboro. 1-3″ possible. Scattered snow showers elsewhere.

High: 29-34.

Wind: W 10-25 with higher gusts.

TONIGHT:

Areas of lake effect snow continue with another 3-5″ near I-90 corridor into NY Sate in Chautauqua. 1-3″ possible over Warren & Crawford

Low: 19-26.

Wind:W 10-20.

