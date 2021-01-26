Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING MIX FROM AFTER MIDNIGHT INTO TUESDAY FOR MOST OF THE REGION

Freezing mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet/wet snow this morning as a low pressure approaches the area. Not much snow accumulation, but black ice can be expected on the roadways for morning drivers. Precipitation should go to mainly light rain/snow for the afternoon as temps slowly rise.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.38″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 3.38″ / Normal: 2.46″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 20.8″/Normal: 24.6″ / Year: 47.8″ / Normal: 60.8″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset 5:28 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 49 Minutes

TODAY:

Freezing Mix early, changing to mainly rain along the lakeshore by mid morning. Inland areas hanging onto some freezing rain or mix later in the morning, while mountain areas could have the wintry mix into early afternoon

High: 34-37

Wind: E-SE 10-15

TONIGHT:

Cloudy…chance of some light snow or freezing drizzle. Up to an inch in the snow belts possible. Little for Erie

Low: 27 Erie….21-26 inland.

Wind: SW-NW 5-10

