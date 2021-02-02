Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

New England storm system will give us some occasional hits of snow showers today into this evening, but not much expected. Will have a little warm up tomorrow/Thursday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.14″/ Month: 0.14″ / Normal: 0.08″ / Year: 3.71″ / Normal: 3.03″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 1.0″/ Month: 1.0″/Normal: 0.8″ / Year: 49.3″ / Normal: 66.6″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 5:37 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 5 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and brisk. Occasional light snow or flurries. Coating to an inch possible

High: 27-31

Wind: N 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Scattered light snow or flurries early evening. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a cold wind

Low: 23 Erie/17-21 Inland

Wind: NW 10-20 G25