Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Snow showers will fall through just after sunrise as a front moves through. Limited lake effect afterward for the rest of the day
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 0.37″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 3.94″ / Normal: 3.61″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.5″/ Month: 2.3″/Normal: 5.8″ / Year: 50.6″ / Normal: 71.6″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 5:46 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 22 Minutes
TODAY:
Occasional light snow and flurries the rest of the day, mainly this morning. Another inch possible
High: 25-30
Wind: W-NW 5-12
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy with some periods of light snow and flurries. Less than an inch most areas. Few spots in the snow belts will get an inch
Low: 13-17 Erie…9-13 inland.
Wind: W-NW 5-10
