Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Snow showers will fall through just after sunrise as a front moves through. Limited lake effect afterward for the rest of the day

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 0.37″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 3.94″ / Normal: 3.61″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.5″/ Month: 2.3″/Normal: 5.8″ / Year: 50.6″ / Normal: 71.6″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 5:46 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 22 Minutes

TODAY:

Occasional light snow and flurries the rest of the day, mainly this morning. Another inch possible

High: 25-30

Wind: W-NW 5-12

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with some periods of light snow and flurries. Less than an inch most areas. Few spots in the snow belts will get an inch

Low: 13-17 Erie…9-13 inland.

Wind: W-NW 5-10

