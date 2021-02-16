Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Snow showers will continue today with brisk winds today as temps slowly fall. Leftover light snow for tonight before ending. Another round of snow or mix expected by Thursday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.08″/ Month: 0.59″ / Normal: 1.25″ / Year: 4.16″ / Normal: 4.20″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.9″/ Month: 5.5″/Normal: 10.3″ / Year: 53.8″ / Normal: 76.1″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 5:55 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 40 Minutes

TODAY:

Brisk winds and periods of snow showers. Another 1-3″ Erie and in the snow belts. Another inch or less Meadville to Warren

Temperatures fall to 16-20 for the afternoon

Wind: NE 10-20 G25, becoming W 10-18

TONIGHT:

Light snow or flurries through midnight. Less than an inch most areas, with local amounts in the snow belts of an inch or two, mainly before midnight

Low: 2-8

Wind: Winds becoming Variable 5

