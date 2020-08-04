Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Frontal system will get hung up a bit today, which will keep the threat of scattered showers/storms (especially through midday). Upper wave will pass by tonight into tomorrow, keeping a threat of more scattered showers/storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.15″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.32″ /Normal: 0.36″/ Year: 23.47″/Normal: 22.72″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:18 AM / Sunset 8:35 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of inland fog, otherwise variable cloudiness with scattered showers and storms, especially through midday

High: 77-81

Winds: S 5-15, becoming W-NW 10-15 PM G20

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm

Low: 63-Erie/50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-15

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny for Erie with a chance of morning showers. Mostly sunny Crawford/Warren counties

High: 74-77

Winds: WNW 8-15

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar