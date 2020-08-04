Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will get hung up a bit today, which will keep the threat of scattered showers/storms (especially through midday). Upper wave will pass by tonight into tomorrow, keeping a threat of more scattered showers/storms.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.15″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.32″ /Normal: 0.36″/ Year: 23.47″/Normal: 22.72″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:18 AM / Sunset 8:35 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 17 Minutes
TODAY:
Areas of inland fog, otherwise variable cloudiness with scattered showers and storms, especially through midday
High: 77-81
Winds: S 5-15, becoming W-NW 10-15 PM G20
TONIGHT:
Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm
Low: 63-Erie/50s Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW 5-15
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny for Erie with a chance of morning showers. Mostly sunny Crawford/Warren counties
High: 74-77
Winds: WNW 8-15