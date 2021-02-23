Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will set off some scattered mix of rain and snow today, mainly this morning. A light accumulation possible, mainly in the belts. Good breeze as well. Some isolated flurries possible tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.34″ / Normal: 1.83″ / Year: 4.86″ / Normal: 4.69″

Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 11.1″/Normal: 14.6″ / Year: 59.4″ / Normal: 80.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset 6:04 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 59 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with scattered mainly morning light rain or snow showers. Up to an inch possible, mainly through mid morning

High: Near 40 Erie. 35-39 Elsewhere

Wind: SW 15-25 G30

TONIGHT:

Chance of scattered flurries or some freezing drizzle. Little or no ice/accumulation

Low: 32 Erie…Upper 20s inland.

Wind: W-S 5-15 G20 Lakeshore.

