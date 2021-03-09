Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Even milder weather arrives on Sunday, but a few showers are possible on Sunday, too. It will be windy, too. Gusts near or over 30 mph are possible. Briefly colder air spills into the area early again early next week. There may also be some strong wind gusts, as a sharp cold front moves through. Temperatures likely fall through Monday, along with a few snow showers or flurries off the lake.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins And Craig Flint, 6:28 PM Saturday