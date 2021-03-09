Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High clouds will move across the area today as a weak wave moves by. Otherwise, another nice looking day overall. Lake breeze will be enough to keep the lake shore cooler for the afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 0.73″ / Year: 5.36″ / Normal: 6.07″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 4.4″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 88.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:44 AM / Sunset 6:19 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 35 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix sun and high clouds
.
High: 47-51 in Erie, 50-55 inland and mountains.

Winds: Variable 5, becoming N lake shore

TONIGHT:

Fair Skies

Low: 42-45 Erie… 35-40 inland and mountains

Wind: E-S 5-15, then S 10-20 near the lake after midnight

