Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warm front setting off a little precipitation this morning, which may be some freezing mix early interior Erie/Crawford county. Freezing mix will linger into early afternoon in the eastern mountains. Watch for slick roads on untreated surfaces. Otherwise, only scattered areas of precipitation expected today.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 1.35″ / Year: 5.36″ / Normal: 6.69″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 7.9″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 91.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 7:29 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 59 Minutes

TODAY:

A little mix in Erie early, otherwise some scattered light rain. Inland areas of Erie/Crawford county will see some scattered light freezing mix through mid morning. Warren/Chautauqua counties will see a light freezing mix into early afternoon

High: 43 Erie and 36-41 inland and mountains.

Wind: Southeast 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a few areas of showers/drizzle possible

Low: 33-36.

Wind: Light/Variable

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.