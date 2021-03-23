Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us another round of nice weather today with decent sunshine and mild to warm temperatures. Weak frontal system may set off a few showers later tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures stay on the warm side into Thursday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.30″ / Normal: 2.03″ / Year: 5.54″ / Normal: 7.37″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 10.8″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 94.8″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset 7:36 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 16 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm.

High: Near 70 Erie/64-68 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S-SE 5-15….10-18 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Becoming mostly cloudy. A shower or two possible after midnight

Low: 50-54 Erie, 40s inland and mountains.

Wind: SE 5-15 G20.

