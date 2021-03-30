Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure in control today, giving us good wind and warmer temperatures. Frontal system will approach tonight, increasing the clouds. This front will pass through early tomorrow, giving us rain showers and cooler temps. April will start out quite chilly, with a good chance of snow showers.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.93″ / Normal: 2.74″ / Year: 6.17″ / Normal: 8.08″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 13.2″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 97.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 7:45 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 39 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny, breezy, Very Warm.

High: Near 75 Erie/68-73 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 10-20 G30.

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken and breezy. Showers develop near daybreak

Low: 50-55 Erie and 45-50 inland and mountains.

Wind: S 10-20 G30.

