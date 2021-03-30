Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure in control today, giving us good wind and warmer temperatures. Frontal system will approach tonight, increasing the clouds. This front will pass through early tomorrow, giving us rain showers and cooler temps. April will start out quite chilly, with a good chance of snow showers.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.93″ / Normal: 2.74″ / Year: 6.17″ / Normal: 8.08″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 13.2″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 97.2″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 7:45 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 39 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny, breezy, Very Warm.
High: Near 75 Erie/68-73 Inland & Mountains
Wind: S 10-20 G30.
TONIGHT:
Clouds thicken and breezy. Showers develop near daybreak
Low: 50-55 Erie and 45-50 inland and mountains.
Wind: S 10-20 G30.
