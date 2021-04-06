Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Another round of rain, embedded rumbles of thunder arrive by Sunday, as a warm front attached to low pressure approaches overnight. Wind speeds increase again on Sunday, with gusts to Near 40 mph possible. Rain tapers by late Sunday but it will remain blustery and turning colder by Sunday night. Leftover rain showers may mix with snow in the hills with a fresh coating possible. Up and down temperature into next week. It will be a battle between Spring and Winter. The most notable change arrives Wednesday into Thursday, as much colder air arrives, with even the chance of snow returning by Thursday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 4:35 PM Saturday