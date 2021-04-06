Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weak warm front will meander in the region today into tomorrow. May set off some scattered showers or a storm at times, but it will be dry most of the time. Mild to warm temperatures.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 0.57″ / Year: 6.41″ / Normal: 8.86″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 1.1″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 98.8″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 7:52 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 58 Minutes
TODAY:
Mix Sun and Clouds. Can’t rule out some isolated showers
High: 55-60 lake front….64-68 toward I-90….68-73 Inland and Mountains
Wind: SW-NE 5
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or a possible storm
Low: 55-59 -Erie and 48-54 inland and mountains.
Wind: S 5-10
