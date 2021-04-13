Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Some dense inland fog early this morning will give way to some sunshine today. Will keep things dry until late tomorrow when the next weather system will spread some precipitation in the region.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 0.68″ / Normal: 1.40″ / Year: 6.90″ / Normal: 9.69″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.3″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 100.0″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 8:00 PM Daylight: 13 hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Early clouds and inland fog. Some early showers. Then becoming partly sunny

High: 60-64

Wind: S 5, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Low 44-Erie and 39-43 inland and mountains.

Wind: Light & Variable

Click here fore the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar