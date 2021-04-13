Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Some dense inland fog early this morning will give way to some sunshine today. Will keep things dry until late tomorrow when the next weather system will spread some precipitation in the region.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 0.68″ / Normal: 1.40″ / Year: 6.90″ / Normal: 9.69″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.3″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 100.0″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 8:00 PM Daylight: 13 hours 17 Minutes
TODAY:
Early clouds and inland fog. Some early showers. Then becoming partly sunny
High: 60-64
Wind: S 5, becoming W
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Low 44-Erie and 39-43 inland and mountains.
Wind: Light & Variable
