Click here for the Tuesday Morning forecast

A warmer day this Tuesday as a southerly flow takes place. Temps rise into the 70s for the most part. May get a little lake breeze along the lake shore. Approaching frontal system will give a threat of some showers late tomorrow into tomorrow night. It will also set up for some cooler air for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.27″ / Normal: 2.92″ / Year: 7.49″ / Normal: 11.21″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 4.3″/Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:22 AM / Sunset 8:16 PM Daylight: 13 hours 54 Minutes

TODAY:

Sun, with some high clouds. Warmer

High: 75-79. Cooler near the lake shore

Wind: S-SW 5-15 gusts to 20 this morning. Winds go west near the lake in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy through midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy

Low 65-Erie and 55-60 inland and mountains.

Wind: S-SW 10-20

