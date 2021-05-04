Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Some clearing early this morning will allow for some fog. Otherwise, a little unsettled today as a frontal system approaches from the west. Some on and off showers and embedded storms expected as this front approaches for midday and afternoon. A few could be on the strong side. Showers/storms will continue this evening before tapering some later tonight. Much cooler air for tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 0.08″ / Normal: 0.31″ / Year: 9.20″ / Normal: 11.93″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset 8:23 PM Daylight: 14 hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness with some morning fog. Some showers and storms at times

High: 72-77. Temperatures may fall near the lake late in the afternoon as winds go west

Wind: S/SW 10-20, becoming W by mid afternoon

TONIGHT:

Showery periods with a chance of evening storms. Turning cooler

Low: 45-49

Wind: Becoming W-NW 10-15

