Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Quite cool for today. Upper waves will pass through the area today. May set off some showers, mainly later this afternoon. Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder into early evening. High pressure will then settle in to give us mainly dry weather and a gradual warm up for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.10″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 13.58″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:27 PM Daylight: 14 hours 27 Minutes
TODAY:
Mix of sun and clouds. Becoming breezy and pretty cool. Chance of scattered morning showers. Scattered pm showers in spots. May get a rumble of thunder
High: 48-53
Wind: NW 5-15, becoming W 12-25 by afternoon
TONIGHT:
Chance showers or some early evening thunder…Clearing after midnight with areas of inland frost
Low: Near 40 Erie and 30-35 inland and mountains
Wind: NW 12-25…5-10
