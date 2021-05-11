Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Quite cool for today. Upper waves will pass through the area today. May set off some showers, mainly later this afternoon. Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder into early evening. High pressure will then settle in to give us mainly dry weather and a gradual warm up for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.10″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 13.58″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:27 PM Daylight: 14 hours 27 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Becoming breezy and pretty cool. Chance of scattered morning showers. Scattered pm showers in spots. May get a rumble of thunder

High: 48-53

Wind: NW 5-15, becoming W 12-25 by afternoon

TONIGHT:

Chance showers or some early evening thunder…Clearing after midnight with areas of inland frost

Low: Near 40 Erie and 30-35 inland and mountains

Wind: NW 12-25…5-10

