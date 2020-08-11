Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Weak upper level wave and an afternoon lake breeze may set off a few showers or storms, but nothing widespread expected. Expect a continuation of the warm and humid air mass for much of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.17″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.53″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:25 AM / Sunset 8:26 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 1 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of showers and storms

High: 84-89

Winds: SW-W 5-15 with gusts to 20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Chance of evening showers/storms, then partly cloudy

Low: 67 Erie/60-64 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming ENE 5-10

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and warm

High: Near 85

Winds: Variable-N 5

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar