Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

In summary, it will be summery through much of the week. Humidity will be on the rise on Monday, with mainly rain-free weather. By Tuesday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, as a cold front passes through. Remaining fairly active, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially South of I-90 through the afternoon hours. Expect mainly rain-free weather near Lake Erie through midweek.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint Midnight 8:00 PM Sunday