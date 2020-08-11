Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weak upper level wave and an afternoon lake breeze may set off a few showers or storms, but nothing widespread expected. Expect a continuation of the warm and humid air mass for much of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.17″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.53″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:25 AM / Sunset 8:26 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 1 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of showers and storms
High: 84-89
Winds: SW-W 5-15 with gusts to 20 near the lake
TONIGHT:
Chance of evening showers/storms, then partly cloudy
Low: 67 Erie/60-64 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Becoming ENE 5-10
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny and warm
High: Near 85
Winds: Variable-N 5