Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure off the east coast, along with an upper level ridge over the area, will give us good sunshine and a steady warm up in temperatures through much of the week. Dew points will slowly rise as well, giving us a more summer like feel with each passing day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 14.36″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:38 PM Daylight: 14 hours 41 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 76-80, cooler near the lake

Wind: S 5 mph, becoming N-NE lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear skies

Low: 58 Erie….46-52 inland and mountains

Wind: Variable to S 5

