Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Will get a hit of heat and humidity today on a good SW flow. Some scattered mainly PM storms may pop up during the afternoon. Frontal system will set off some showers and storms tomorrow, and set us up for some cooler air for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 15.18″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 8:45 PM Daylight: 14 hours 54 Minutes

TODAY:

Early clouds, then Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid…May get a few AM showers. Chance of scattered PM storms

High: 85-89

Wind: SW 5-15, some gusts to 20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Some scattered evening storms possible, mainly inland/mountains. Otherwise, warm and humid

Lows: 72 Erie/60s Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 8-15

