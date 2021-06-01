Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Upper wave will allow for morning clouds in the region, but no rain expected. Skies will clear for more sun in the afternoon. Warm front will approach tomorrow, setting off some possible showers/storms late in the day.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.12″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 11.24″ / Normal: 15.98″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM Daylight: 15 hours 3 Minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy morning, then becoming partly sunny
High: 71-75
Wind: S 5-12, becoming WNW near the lake
TONIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy.
Low: 58 Erie….48-55 inland/mountains
Wind: SE 5-15
