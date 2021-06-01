Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Upper wave will allow for morning clouds in the region, but no rain expected. Skies will clear for more sun in the afternoon. Warm front will approach tomorrow, setting off some possible showers/storms late in the day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.12″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 11.24″ / Normal: 15.98″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM Daylight: 15 hours 3 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy morning, then becoming partly sunny

High: 71-75

Wind: S 5-12, becoming WNW near the lake

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy.

Low: 58 Erie….48-55 inland/mountains

Wind: SE 5-15

