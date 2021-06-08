Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warm and humid weather will stay in the region for the next few days. Waves and breezes will occasionally fire up some showers and storms in spots. Placement of these areas of precipitation will be tough to pin down, so keep an eye on our regional radar to see where the rain is falling.



Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.17″ / Normal: 0.72″ / Year: 11.41″ / Normal: 16.70″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 15 hours 10 Minutes

TODAY:

Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms, mainly midday/afternoon

High: 79-84

Wind: Variable-SW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Muggy with scattered showers

Low: Near 70 Erie….60s inland. and mountains

Wind: Variable 5

