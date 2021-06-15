Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weak upper wave may set off a few early showers, otherwise a nice stretch of weather the next few days as high pressure stays in control.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.28″ / Month: 0.63″ / Normal: 1.72″ / Year: 12,09″ / Normal: 17.70″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Some early clouds and a shower possible, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

High: 69-74

Wind: W-NW 10-15 G25 Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear with a cool breeze

Low: 58 Erie….44-50 inland. and mountains

Wind: NW-NE 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake

