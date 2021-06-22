Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Low level clouds will linger in the region through mid morning, then high pressure will clear things out with more sun on a cool wind. This high will be the dominant feature of our weather the next few days.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 1.42″ / Month: 2.53″ / Normal: 2.58″ / Year: 13.99″ / Normal: 18.56″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy through mid morning. A few stray showers possible. Then clearing skies. Cooler and drier overall

High: 63-66

Wind: NW 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and cooler.

Low: 54 Erie…low to mid 40s inland.

Wind: Becoming light and variable.

