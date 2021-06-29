Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warm to hot again today. A lake breeze will kick in this afternoon, which will once again set off some scattered showers and storms into this evening. Cold front will continue the threat of showers/storms tonight and tomorrow
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.75″ / Normal: 3.45″ / Year: 14.21″ / Normal: 19.43″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 hours 14 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered showers/storms mid/late afternoon
High: 87-92.
Wind: SW 5-15 mph, becoming WSW.
TONIGHT:
Continued muggy with some showers/storms at times, especially through midnight
Low: 74 Erie … 64-69 inland and mountains
Wind: SW 10-20
