Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Warm to hot again today. A lake breeze will kick in this afternoon, which will once again set off some scattered showers and storms into this evening. Cold front will continue the threat of showers/storms tonight and tomorrow

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.75″ / Normal: 3.45″ / Year: 14.21″ / Normal: 19.43″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered showers/storms mid/late afternoon

High: 87-92.

Wind: SW 5-15 mph, becoming WSW.

TONIGHT:

Continued muggy with some showers/storms at times, especially through midnight

Low: 74 Erie … 64-69 inland and mountains

Wind: SW 10-20

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News