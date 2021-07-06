Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warm and humid conditions will persist in the region the next few days. Approaching wave may set off a few storms this morning. More scattered storms possible in the heat this afternoon. Better chances of rain tomorrow into Thursday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.45″ / Normal: 0.54″ / Year: 15.83″ / Normal: 20.22″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of some morning showers/storms. Another chance late in the day/early evening

High: 85-90

Wind: SW 5-15, except 10-20 G25 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Warm and humid. Chance of scattered mainly evening storms

Low: 77 Erie/66-70 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.