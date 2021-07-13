Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warmer temperatures today as warm front moves farther north and we get more into the warm sector. Scattered showers in the morning. As air gets more unstable in the afternoon, the coverage of the storms will increase, though probably less coverage than yesterday. Some storms may be strong. Cold front will spread another chance of thunderstorms tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 2.48″ / Normal: 1.26″ / Year: 16.86″ / Normal: 20.94″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 hours

TODAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Some showers and storms through mid morning. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Some with heavy downpours and gusty winds

High: 83-87

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Warm & Humid…Showers and embedded thunder at times in the evening. Chance of scattered showers rest of the night

Low: Near 70 Erie/64-67 Inland & mountains

Wind: S-SW 10-15