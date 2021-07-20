Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Another dry day and a little warmer as high pressure stays in control. Cold front will set off some batches of showers and storms tonight, with possible additional showers tomorrow morning before cooler and drier air filters in for Wednesday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 1.47″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 21.68″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:01 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 14 hours 50 minutes

TODAY:

Patchy Fog in the morning inland and the mountains….Otherwise, Partly to Mostly Sunny and humid.

Highs: 81-85

Wind: SW-W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Occasional showers or storms

Low: Near 65 Erie/59-63 Inland & mountains

Wind: WSW 5-15, becoming W-NW 5-10

