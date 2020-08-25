Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

The high centered right on top of us. Clear sky overnight, not quite as cool as last night. There could be some localized areas of fog. Expect all day sunshine again with the high remaining in control. As the high shifts East, heat and humidity build into the weekend. The highest likelihood for scattered showers and storms appears to be Sunday. It will remain warm and muggy heading into next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday