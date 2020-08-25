Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will set off some scattered showers/storms today, mainly morning into early afternoon farther south. The front will come back as a warm front, which will give us some late day storms late tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.70″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 25.06″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset 8:05 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 26 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers/storms this morning in Erie, and into midday or early afternoon farther south and east into Warren.
High: 80-85
Wind: W 5-15 G25
TONIGHT:
Fair skies.
Low: 66 Erie….57-63 inland