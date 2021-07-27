Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warm and humid conditions will persist today. Trough will pass just to our north this afternoon, which may set off some showers and storms. Another weather system could set off more scattered showers/storms tonight into tomorrow morning.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.77″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 22.45″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:09 AM / Sunset 8:45 PM Daylight: 14 hours 36 minutes

TODAY:

Partly Sunny & humid. Scattered PM storms possible

Highs: 81-86

Wind: WSW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Humid with scattered showers or storms, diminishing late

Low: 66 Erie/59-63Inland & mountains

Wind: Light and Variable, becoming NE

