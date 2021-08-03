Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us another beautiful day for the region today. As it moves east, a weak trough may set off some showers/storms tomorrow. After that, dew points will gradually rise to summer like levels as we head into the end of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 0.23″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 23.24″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:16 AM / Sunset 8:37 PM Daylight: 14 hours 21 minutes

TODAY:

Some Morning Fog. Mostly Sunny & Pleasant

High: 74-78

Wind: S-NE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 63 Erie/50s Inland & mountains

Wind: Light Winds

