Click here for the Tuesday Morning forecast

Warm and humid conditions will persist. Several waves will set off some showers/storms at times today as they pass. May get back up to near 90 again tomorrow, depending on the timing of the next round of showers/storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 1.03″ / Year: 21.64″ / Normal: 24.04″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:24 AM / Sunset 8:28 PM Daylight: 14 hours 4 minutes

TODAY:

Quite humid. Some showers/storms at times

High: 83-87

Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms around

Low: 73-76 Erie/60s to near 70 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S-SW 5-15

